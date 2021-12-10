Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malaika Arora and ex Arbaaz Khan receive son Arhaan at airport together, greet him with a hug. See photos

Exes Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan picked their son Arhaan Khan up from the Mumbai airport together. 
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan at the Mumbai airport with their son Arhaan.(Varinder Chawla)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 09:53 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan came together on Thursday night to receive their son, Arhaan, at the Mumbai airport. He is studying at a college abroad and came home for his winter break.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz greeted Arhaan with a hug. Pictures of them were shared online by paparazzo accounts.

Arhaan left the country in August this year, after taking a gap year, for his higher studies. Malaika has been posting about him and often talks about how much she misses him.

When Arhaan left, Malaika shared a picture of them facing away from the camera and wrote, “As we both embark on a new and uncharted journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences…all I know is that I am super duper proud of you, my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams…miss you already #allmine#myminime.”

On Arhaan’s 19th birthday last month, Malaika shared a picture of him and wrote, “My birthday boy. I miss you loads.”

Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017. They are currently in relationships with Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani, respectively.

In a 2019 interview with HT Brunch, Malaika talked about how Arhaan reacted to her relationship with Arjun. “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.” she said.

Malaika is seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The show is currently in its second season.

