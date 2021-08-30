Malaika Arora is 'trying to get used to' son Arhaan Khan's absence after he left India for higher studies

Malaika Arora has opened up about dealing with empty nest syndrome after her son Arhaan Khan left the country for higher studies. Earlier this month, Malaika bid an emotional farewell to her son.

The 18-year-old was photographed hugging their dog in a picture shared by Malaika on Instagram. Although she is yet to share details about Arhaan's plans for the future, she has spoken about how she's dealing with his absence.

Speaking about Arhaan's leaving, Malaika told indianexpress.com, "It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it."

Arhaan is Malaika's son from her previous marriage to Arbaaz Khan. Earlier this month, she shared a picture of herself and Arhaan posing by a window and wrote, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey ,one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance ,new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already."

Earlier this year, Malaika had revealed that Arhaan finished his schooling last year and took a break for a year before continuing with his higher studies. Speaking with a leading daily, she had said, "I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."

"He has enrolled in online courses, and also invests his time in getting physically fit. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle. He routinely works out, which I think kids his age need to do so that they’re healthier when they get to the other side of the pandemic," she had added.