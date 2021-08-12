Malaika Arora reveals she and son Arhaan Khan discussed possibility of her adopting a girl and giving her 'a family'

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has said that she and her son Arhaan Khan discuss the possibility of her adopting a girl to 'give her a family and a home'. Malaika also revealed that though she loves Arhaan 'to the moon and back' she wished she 'had a daughter'.

Arhaan is the son of Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The couple was married for several years before they divorced in 2017.

Speaking to a leading daily, Malaika said, “So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans.”

On having a girl child, she also said, "I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter. That’s a running sentiment in my heart. I have a girl sibling, and we’re so typical in the sense that we’ll share everything and watch each other’s backs.... I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with.”

When Malaika appeared on the radio chat show What Women Want, hosted by actor Kareena Kapoor, Malaika spoke about Arhaan’s reaction to her divorce from Arbaaz.

She had said, “I would want to see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting and far more happy. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than what we were in our marriage. He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling’.”

Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. They have been dating for a few years now and made their relationship Instagram-official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

Malaika will be seen next as a judge on the new season of Supermodel of the Year. She has judged quite a few dance reality shows as well as talent shows on television, including India's Got Talent and India's Best Dancer.