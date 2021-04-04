Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make a stylish couple at her parents' Easter lunch. See pics
bollywood

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make a stylish couple at her parents' Easter lunch. See pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor joined girlfriend Malaika Arora at the Easter lunch at her parents' house on Sunday. Check out their pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while now.

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted with his girlfriend Malaika Arora by the Mumbai paparazzi on Sunday. The two were at her parents' house for a special Easter lunch.

Malaika was seen in a low back, ruffled yellow dress and high heels. Meanwhile, Arjun sported a brown shirt, black pants and a black hat. The two smiled and waved to the paparazzi.

Not just Malaika, but Shilpa Shetty also celebrated Easter with her family. She shared a video from her celebrations at home with sister Shamita Shetty and son Viaan. The three were seen surrounded by various sweets and breaking open an Easter egg for more treats. Shilpa even advised her fans to stay at home and enjoy the festival with one's family.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, wife Sunita confirms

‘As an actor, I can fulfil all my dreams’ says Adah Sharma

Why doesn't Aamir Khan charge 'a single rupee' for his films? Let him explain

Aditya Narayan hospitalised for Covid-19, sent dad message saying 'Pray for me'

Preity Zinta also took to Twitter to wish her fans. Sharing a selfie, she wrote, "Happy Easter everyone Wish you all love, peace , happiness and good health always #HappyEaster #EasterSunday #Ting". Richa Chada shared a cute GIF of a pug in bunny ears and with some chicks. She wrote, "Happy Easter to everyone"

Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Spend this Easter remembering what the holiday is all about - happiness, forgiveness and peace. Have loads of candies, bunnies and Easter eggs,Happy Easter guys!" Raveena Tandon wrote, "May the Holy Spirit of Easter , fill your home with love, peace and joy #HappyEaster."

Kajol also shared a quirky selfie and wrote, "'Dashing thru the snow... ' no no sorry wrong holiday.. Happy Easter."

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world and is considered one of the most auspicious days for the community. It marks Jesus Christ's resurrection. As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his Last upper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora arjun kapoor shilpa shetty

Related Stories

bollywood

Malaika Arora takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says: 'Let's win this war against virus'

PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 01:49 PM IST
bollywood

Sussanne Khan shares latest fitness video, gets a thumbs up from Malaika Arora

PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:35 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP