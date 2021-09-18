Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor step out hand in hand after dinner date. Watch
bollywood

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor step out hand in hand after dinner date. Watch

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stepped out for a dinner date together on Friday night. They were seen stepping out of the restaurant holding hands.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seen together. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stepped out for a dinner date on Friday night. After the date, they were clicked by the paparazzi, holding each other's hands.

Malaika wore a white shirt with a front knot and blue jean shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a white bag. Arjun wore a black T-shirt with ‘wasted youth’ written on it. He paired it with a pair of black pants. As the paparazzi tried to click their photos, Arjun led Malaika away from them, holding her hand tight.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now and often share pictures and videos with each other. Recently, they shared pictures from a small getaway to an undisclosed location. In a conversation with radio host Sidharth Kannan recently, Arjun was asked to name the one person who knows him well. Arjun had said, "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."

In another conversation with Film Companion, Arjun was asked about dating 'someone older with a son from an earlier marriage.' He said, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

Arjun's last few releases have been Netflix's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sardaar Ka Grandson and most recently, Bhoot Police, in which he stars with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is a horror comedy in which Arjun and Saif play ghost hunters.

His upcoming film will be Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Disha Patani.

malaika arora arjun kapoor
