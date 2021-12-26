Malaika Arora beats sister Amrita Arora at arm wrestling at their Christmas party. Watch

Actor Malaika Arora celebrated Christmas with her family and friends. In a video shared by Malaika on Instagram, she is seen playfully arm wrestling with her younger sister Amrita Arora. After winning the round, Malaika can be seen happily enjoying her victory.

Malaika, Amrita and their families celebrated Christmas at their mom's residence. Malaika wore a printed white dress and red stilettos. Her son Arhaan joined her in casuals. Malaika's boyfrieArjun Kapoor also joined them in a red sweatshirt and black track pants.

Amrita was seen wearing a shimmery green dress and her husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan and Azaan donned casual clothes.

Malaika also shared several videos and pictures from the Christmas celebration on her Instagram Stories. She shared a video of Arhaan mixing drinks and captioned it, “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams." She also shared a photo of Christmas delicacies and captioned it, “Happiness on a platter,” and one of their dogs named Axl dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.

Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Christmas festivities on Instagram Stories.

Malaika also shared a picture from the Christmas celebration with Amrita, Arhaan and her parents Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora. She captioned the photo “Laughs, love n Christmas cheer all around." Many celebrities commented on the picture. Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Such a lovely picture. Merry Xmas." Actor Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the picture and wrote, “Merry Christmas.”

Amrita also shared the same photo along with another picture with her husband, their kids and their pet. She captioned it, “Merry Yuletide! From ours to yours. Health and love to one and all. To the cute chaos of life."

Read More: Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and family for Christmas lunch, see her son Arhaan mixing drinks

Apart from Malaika’s Christmas get-together, the Kapoor family also hosted a Christmas lunch on Saturday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur were seen attending the lunch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON