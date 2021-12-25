Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and family for Christmas lunch, see her son Arhaan mixing drinks

Malaika Arora and son Arhaan joined her mother for the annual Christmas lunch at her residence. Also present was Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her sister Amrita Arora with her family.

Malaika was spotted at her mom's residence on Christmas in a printed white dress and red stilettos. Her son Arhaan joined her in casuals. Arjun joined them in a red sweatshirt and black track pants.

Malaika's sister and former actor Amrita Arora was also seen at her mom's house with husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan and Azaan. She was seen in a glazed green dress.

Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan and Malaika Arora at her mother's residence. (Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora with family. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika also shared a glimpse of the Christmas festivities on her Instagram Stories. She shared a video of her son mixing drinks and captioned it, “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams. She also shared a picture of X-mas delicacies and captioned it, “Happiness on a platter,” and one of their dogs named Axl dressed in a Santa-themed outfit. Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Christmas festivities on Instagram Stories.

Amrita has recently recovered from Covid-19. She had tested positive for the novel coronavirus along with her BFF Kareena Kapoor after they all met for a dinner date with their siblings and friends. Kareena also ttended the Christmas lunch at Kunal Kapoor's residence with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Malaika is currently busy as a judge on dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport along with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan as they came to receive their son Arhaan. The 19-year-old studies abroad.

Arjun is currently shooting for the film, Kuttey. He was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Talking about how Arhaan reacts to her relationship with Arjun, Malaika had told HT Brunch in an interview, “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."

