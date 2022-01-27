Malaika Arora calls boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ‘handsome’ in special post. See here

Actor Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Wednesday. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora also shared Arjun's photo with a very special caption.

Sharing his picture on Instagram Stories, Arjun added the ‘Wednesday’ sticker to it. Malaika shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hey handsome.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora calls BF Arjun Kapoor ‘handsome'.

Earlier this month, Arjun shared a picture with Malaika, dismissing rumours about their breakup. “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” Arjun captioned the monochrome photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019 after they were spotted together at the screenings of Arjun's film India’s Most Wanted. Last year, in December, the couple took a trip to the Maldives together and shared a series of pictures and videos from the vacation on Instagram.

In an interview earlier, Arjun told Filmfare, that he doesn’t want people to believe that the couple is hiding their relationship. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora dispel break up rumours with romantic selfie: 'No place for shady rumours'

Speaking to Film Companion, Arjun had also revealed why he doesn't prefer talking about her personal life much: "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON