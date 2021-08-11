Malaika Arora cannot help but laugh as paparazzi ask her 'aap black water peete ho?'

Malaika Arora is often clicked outside her pilates class by paparazzi in Mumbai. On Wednesday, they asked her a question that she couldn't help but laugh at.

Dressed in a black crop top and white shorts, Malaika was making her way to her car after her workout. She also carried a water bottle in her hand with a dark liquid inside it. In her other hand, she held her mask while posing for photos.

One of the photographers asked her, "Ma'am aap black water peete ho (you drink black water)?" Malaika broke into a laugh at first then explained it was 'black, alkaline water'.

Malaika often shares videos and tips on staying healthy and active. She has her own yoga studio and has also started a new food venture. Last year, she was diagnosed with Covid-19, which she said affected her severely. In May she shared a post, detailing how the disease had made her too weak.

"I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina, I was away from my family and more. I finally tested negative on the 26th of September and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed. I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours," Malaika had said.

She rose to fame with her song Chaiyya Chaiyya in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. She later delivered hits such as Munni Badnam and Maahi Ve in Dabbang and Kaante, respectively. She has also judged multiple talent and dance reality shows on television, such as India's Got Talent and India's Best Dancer.

Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan for many years before they got divorced in 2017. They have one son, Arhaan, together. She has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor since a few years and the two often share pictures with each other on Instagram.