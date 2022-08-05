Malaika Arora dazzles is black gown with high slit, fans love her ‘fearless style’. See pics

Malaika Arora shared photos of herself from a recent fashion show, where she walked the ramp as a showstopper. In the pictures she shared via her Instagram post, the reality TV judge looked unapologetically glam. Many fans reacted to her latest photos and praised her for embracing her glamourous avatar. Read more: Malaika Arora gets flying kiss from Arjun Kapoor as he turns showstopper

Malaika was recently in Delhi for the FDCI India Couture Week 2022. She was the muse for designer duo Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi, and walked the ramp wearing a black embellished gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Malaika was also spotted sitting front row at designer Kunal Rawal’s show at the fashion week as she cheered for Arjun Kapoor, who was the showstopper. The actor gave her a flying kiss and their special moment was shared on paparazzo and fan accounts.

Now, Malaika has shared more images from her recent fashion show. She is showing off her statement necklace and sultry makeup in the pictures that have caught the attention of her social media followers. Many dropped fire emojis on her post, while some praised Malaika for her ‘fearless style’. A person wrote about her style, “100 percent genuine.” A fan wrote, “It's hot.” Another one commented, “This dress is made for you, and only you. You look stunning in that dress. Looking angelic and mind-blowing.” Another comment read, “No one can be more beautiful than you.” A person also said, “I am your (Malaika’s) biggest fan.”

Recently Malaika and Arjun have been making many public appearances together. Apart from attending parties and dinners, they recently returned from Paris after celebrating Arjun’s birthday in June. In July, Malaika and Arjun won their first award together as they were declared the Most Stylish Couple at the star-studded HT India's Most Stylish 2022 in Mumbai. The two arrived together at the event and praised each other in their speeches after winning the award.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON