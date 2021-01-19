IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with pool pic, Rahul Khanna reacts
bollywood

Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with pool pic, Rahul Khanna reacts

Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation with Arjun Kapoor, along with some advice. Rahul Khanna said that he'll try to follow it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Rahul Khanna says he'll try to follow Malaika Arora's advice.

Television personality Malaika Arora has shared a new throwback picture from her recent Goa vacation. Malaika and her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, rang in the New Year at her sister, Amrita Arora's beach house in the popular tourist destination.

On Tuesday, she shared the throwback photo with the caption, "Rise n shine .... n have a lovely m healthy day." Actor Rahul Khanna had a quick reply. "Will try," he wrote.

The picture showed Malaika posing in a swimming pool. It appears to have been taken as a part of her 'photoshoot' in Goa. She'd previously posted several pictures online, wearing the same swimsuit.

Malaika is now back in Mumbai, and has been spotted out and about town, going to Pilates classes and the gym -- just like it used to be before the coronavirus lockdown.

Both Malaika and Arjun recovered from the virus last year, and had also quarantined together. Before their New Year's trip, they spent the Diwali holidays in Himachal Pradesh, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“He’s very entertaining,” Malaika told Zoom about quarantining with Arjun. “There’s never a dull moment with him,” she added. “With me it’s more like... He keeps making fun of me.”

Speaking about her experience with Covid-19, Malaika had told Mumbai Mirror, “I wasn’t able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt.”

Also read: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora spotted together for first time after Covid-19 recovery, see pics

Arjun, meanwhile, told Hindustan Times, “It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora rahul khanna

Related Stories

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic

PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor chills with Malaika, Karisma on a fun night out, fans wonder if she is set to move to her new house

UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:31 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.