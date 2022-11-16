Malaika Arora enjoys late night walk with Bhumi Pednekar and Orhan Awatramani, Nysa Devgan reacts. See pics

Orhan Awatramani took to Instagram and shared blurry pictures from a late night walk with his friends. The photos featured actors Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar. Both of them twinned in black outfits for the night. Along with fans, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan reacted to their pictures. (Also read: Khushi Kapoor parties with Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani in Mumbai. See pics)

In the pictures, Malaika and Bhumi decked up in stylish black outfits. Bhumi wore a black full sleeves crop top with slit skirt and Malaika wore black boots. The group pictures featured Malaika, Bhumi, Orhan and Neelam Kaur Gill. All of them walked on the street as they held each other's hands. The pictures showed buildings and shops with a street light. The shops were shut and the street had no people in the photos. Orhan shared a solo picture of himself in white pants with white T-shirt and matching shoes.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Orhan wrote, “Late night conversations ( owl emoji).” Malaika wrote, “Blury nites” and Bhumi dropped fire emoji. Nysa Devgan commented, “(three dancer emojis) you in the streets.” Reacting to the pictures, one person commented, “Are you all in Paris?” Another person wrote, “Best one is the second one (fire emoji).” Other person commented, “@orry1 those white shoes, got my eyes on.” Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the pictures.

Recently, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ahan Shetty attended Orhan Awatramani's Halloween bash.

Malaika will be next seen in her reality show Moving In with Malaika, which will officially mark her digital debut. The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5,2022. In Moving In with Malaika, the audience will get to see guest appearances from her friends and family. She also has a special dance number in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie, An Action Hero. The movie is slated to release in December 2, 2022.

Bhumi will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Govinda Naam Mera. She also has Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. She has The Ladykiller as one of her upcoming project in the pipeline.

