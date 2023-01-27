Malaika Arora, ex Arbaaz Khan share a hug after seeing off son Arhaan Khan at airport; fans say 'that's called maturity'

Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night as they came to see off son Arhaan Khan. The 20-year-old is currently pursuing higher studies in the US. Malaika and Arbaaz shared a hug after Arhaan left, before getting into their respective cars as they left the airport. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora wear black, Sara Ali Khan decks up in ethnic look at Varun Dhawan's anniversary bash. Watch

A video of Malaika and Arbaaz sharing a hug as they bid goodbye to each other was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Malaika was in a black and white cheque sweater and skirt paired with sports shoes. Arbaaz was in shirt and denims. They shared a brief hug before getting into their cars after Arhaan left to catch his flight.

A fan commented on the video of Malaika and Arbaaz's interaction, “And that's what is called maturity.” Another one wrote, "I just love them the way they are co-parenting. They’ve moved on, they respect each other’s private life but still stand together for their son whenever and wherever needed. Haters gonna hate but truth is they are wonderful & great parents." One more fan wrote, "They respect each other, only classy and matured people can do this … like for this." A comment also read: "They are adorable giving respect to each other and co-parenting so well." One more comment read, “It’s so good to see them being respectful and keeping it dignified!”

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora with Arhaan Khan at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

In another video, Malaika and Arbaaz are seen talking to Arhaan, who can be seen in a black Harley Davidson jacket and matching pants. Malaika and Arhaan share a long hug before Arhaan moves to hug Arbaaz in the video.

Arhaan had flown down to India a month ago and had joined Arbaaz on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla. It was being shot in Bhopal and has Raveena Tandon as the female lead. Raveena had shared quite a few pictures from the film shoot in Bhopal.

Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998 and separated after almost 18 years of marriage. While Arbaaz is dating model Giorgia Andriani, Malaika is in relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

