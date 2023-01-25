Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora wear black, Sara Ali Khan decks up in ethnic look at Varun Dhawan's anniversary bash. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and many celebs graced Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding anniversary bash on Tuesday.

HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal hosted an anniversary bash for their Bollywood friends at their Mumbai home on Tuesday night. Attending the festivities were Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and others celebs. Many of the stars such as Janhvi, Malaika, Karan and Anil were seen in black party outfits. Sara, on the other hand, wore an ethnic Indian look to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's anniversary party. Also read: Natasha Dalal says 'I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun Dhawan'

Malaika arrived at the bash alongside actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The couple twinned in black outfits. Janhvi wore a black dress with matching heels for the party, and posed for paparazzi outside Varun Dhawan's Mumbai home. She was also joined by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Filmmaker Karan Johar wore a graphic T-shirt with black blazer and a matching pair of trousers. Sara Ali Khan stood out in a pink and blue kurta set worn with a pair of sharara.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer, married on January 24, 2021. The close-knit wedding was a dreamy affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Since their wedding in Alibaug, the couple has been spotted mingling with their celebrity friends at weddings, holidays and parties. Recently, the couple rang in the new year alongside Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and their friends in Rajasthan.

Last year in January, Natasha had spoken about her bond with her husband-actor Varun Dhawan in an interview with HT Cafe. She had also opened up about being constantly being under the media glare since their wedding. "I will never get used to being in the public eye. But it doesn't bother me. In fact, I've realised it (being in the public eye) is something you can use in a good way," she said. Opening up about her rapport with Varun, she had said, "He is amazing and supports me in whatever I do. That's quite great." She also said, "Every time I meet a bride at my studio, it reminds me of my own experience. Getting married and having to do your own outfit, you get more insightful about the whole thing, because you realise so many things you didn't know before. You feel a connection with the bride."

