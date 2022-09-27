Malaika Arora, Farah Khan reveal crush on Chunky Panday; Ekta Kapoor says, 'I'd be a Bollywood wife today'

Several celebrities took to social media to wish Chunky Panday as the actor celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday. Meanwhile, some even revealed that they had a crush on the actor in their younger years. Farah Khan and Ekta Kapoor said they even had intentions to marry Chunky. Also Read| Inside Chunky Panday's bash: Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan attend

Chunky is married to Bhavana Pandey, and shares two daughters with her, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. As Ananya shared some pictures of her father to wish him on his birthday, Farah spoke of her crush on him in the comments section. The filmmaker wrote, "I could have been your mommy."

Farah Khan also took to her Instagram Stories to talk about her crush. She shared a picture in which she posed with Chunky, Bhavana, and her three children with Sirish Kunder. She captioned it, "Pati, patni (Husband, wife) and @bhavanapandey. Happy birthday @chunkypanday...This could have been our future."

Malaika Arora also shared a throwback picture of Chunky and revealed him to be her first crush. Describing herself as gold and Chunky as old, she wrote, "Happy birthday my first crush @chunkypanday."

Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Malaika Arora wish Chunky Panday.

Ekta Kapoor also shared her unreciprocated feelings for Chunky as she shared a picture of them together from their younger years on Instagram Stories. She wrote, "When years ago I blushed at @chunkypanday, if he had responded, I'd be a Bollywood wife today. Happieeeee bdayyyyyy." This was in reference to the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives on which Bhavana appears as one of the lead stars.

Chunky Panday celebrated his milestone birthday with a star-studded bash on Saturday. Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, and boyfriend Arslan Goni and her siblings, as well as Salman Khan and his family, and his niece Seema Sajdeh among others were in attendance at the party.

