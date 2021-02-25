Malaika Arora gives Bhaag Milkha Bhaag twist to old shoot, Katrina Kaif calls it her best photoshoot ever

Malaika Arora has marked throwback Thursday by sharing a rare gem from her old photoshoots. It shows Malaika in a wrap-around blouse and skirt, running in the wild.

Sharing the black and white picture on Instagram, Malaika wrote, "Run malla run....... pic @farrokhchothia #thursdaythrowback," while taking cues from the title of the Milkha Singh biopic, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Malaika's fans and colleagues loved the picture. Katrina Kaif commented, "One of my favorite photo shoots." Model Gabriella Demetriades and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala dropped several fire emojis in the comments section. A fan reacted, "Ufff mala uffff," while another said, "Absolutely gorgeous malaika."

Malaika, 44, is known for her penchant for fitness and her ageless looks. She is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor and the two are often spotted together on outings and at parties.

Malaika and Arjun recently visited their friend Kareena Kapoor at her new residence after the latter welcomed her second son with husband Saif Ali Khan.

On being asked about her reaction to the trolls who comment about her eight-year age gap with Arjun, who is younger than her, Malaika had told Hindustan Times Brunch, "The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."

The two continue to grow stronger on the relationship front and had celebrated an intimate Valentine's Day with dinner and a romantic setup. Arjun had recently also accompanied Malaika to her parents' house with her son Arhaan Khan also joining them.