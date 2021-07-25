Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora goes 'uff' as Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck kiss in new pics, hails singer as 'queen'
bollywood

Malaika Arora goes 'uff' as Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck kiss in new pics, hails singer as 'queen'

Malaika Arora reacted to a picture of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing. She also praised the singer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Malaika Arora reacted as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissed in a new pic.

Malaika Arora has shared her reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's latest pictures. The international singer, on her 52nd birthday, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from a yacht. Jennifer was wearing an orange bikini, a hat, and a floral sarong. The series included a picture of Ben and Jennifer sharing a kiss, confirming rumours of their relationship. She had shared the post with the caption, "5 2 … what it do …"

Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika Arora shared the picture of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing along with the caption, "ufffffff" and a fire emoji. She also shared a solo picture of Jennifer and called her a 'Queen.'

Malaika Arora reacts to Jennifer Lopez's new pics.

Not only Malaika but her sister Amrita Arora also called Jennifer a queen. Sharing the same solo picture of Jennifer as Malaika, Amrita said, "Just gonna leave this here .... Queen." Neelam Kothari, who was recently seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also shared the picture and called the singer her inspiration. She wrote, "52!! Age is just a numner ... she's my inspiration."

Jennifer also received love from fans across the globe. Although her fit physique caught Bollywood's attention, fans shipping Jennifer and Ben were thrilled to see them officially back together.

Jen and Ben were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding, days before they were set to walk down the aisle and officially split by January 2004.

Also read: Milind Soman mixes up Priya Malik’s gold medal with Tokyo Olympics, won’t delete tweet: ‘Ok to make a mistake’

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Malaika also gives fitness inspiration to fans. The actor and television personality swears by her fitness routine. She is often spotted leaving her yoga studio after an intense workout session. She had once revealed that she doesn't miss a workout session, not even during a vacation.

Speaking with a leading daily about missing her workouts, Malaika had said, "I seldom do. Even when I'm traveling, I try to find classes where I can enroll and be part of. So, it is very rare that I completely not do anything. Otherwise, it's just part and parcel of my life, where I have to be doing some yoga every day."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora ben affleck jennifer lopez

Related Stories

bollywood

Arbaaz Khan opens up on trolling after divorce from Malaika Arora: 'Happened to Aamir Khan too'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:10 PM IST
bollywood

Step inside Malaika Arora's luxurious living room, bathed in 'magic hour' sunlight. See new pic

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:12 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video

Leopard breaks into Maharashtra school, rescued in four-hour-long operation

Bride’s reaction to groom working on laptop at mandap leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP