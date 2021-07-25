Milind Soman mixes up Priya Malik’s gold medal with Tokyo Olympics, won’t delete tweet: ‘Ok to make a mistake’

Model-actor Milind Soman made a gaffe as he congratulated wrestler Priya Malik on her gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships. He mistakenly wrote that she won a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He later corrected himself and said that he was ‘too overcome with joy’ to check earlier.

“Thank you Priya Malik! #gold #TokoyoOlympics #wrestling welcome to Mt Olympus,” Milind wrote on Twitter. In a follow-up post, he wrote, “Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy. Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards.”

Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy 😄 Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards 👏👏👏👏👏🙂 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 25, 2021

Replying to a Twitter user who asked him to delete the erroneous tweet, Milind said, “I know now, still happy :) and I won’t delete the tweet, sometimes its ok to make a mistake.”

I know now, still happy :) and I won't delete the tweet, sometimes its ok to make a mistake 🤪 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 25, 2021

Indian wrestler Priya Malik defeated Kseniya Patapovich of Belarus 5-0 to win a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships on Sunday. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol took to social media to wish her.

Priya’s win comes a day after Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday, while congratulating Mirabai, actor Tisca Chopra goofed up when she erroneously used a picture of Indonesian weightlifter Windy Cantika Aisah, who took home the bronze medal.

Replying to a Twitter user who pointed out her mistake, Tisca wrote, “Glad you guys had fun! That was a genuine mistake, am so sorry .. still doesn’t mean I am not proud of @mirabai_chanu at the #TokyoOlympics .. and of the rest of our contingent.”

Meanwhile, Milind has been posting his workout videos on Instagram. In a post last month, he wrote, “Never forget the basics. Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that’s all I need. how many in 60secs? No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute. It’s a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with!”

