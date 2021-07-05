Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malaika Arora is startled at first but obliges traffic cop's request for pic. Watch

Malaika Arora was spotted leaving her yoga class on Monday when the paparazzi informed her that a traffic police officer wanted to take a picture with her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Malaika Arora spotted outside her yoga on Monday. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora appeared to be taken aback by a traffic police officer who was taking a picture with her. In a video shared a paparazzo account on Monday, the actor was seen exiting her yoga class. Malaika was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a matching sports bra with a bottle of water in her hand.

As she stepped out of the building, the photographers standing outside the building informed her that a traffic police officer wanted to take a picture with her. Malaika Arora obliged the request but she appeared to have noticed that he had pulled his mask down. The actor opted to maintain a safe distance, take the picture and hop into her car.

Malaika has been in the news for numerous reasons lately. Malaika recently celebrated her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor's birthday. The couple rang in his birthday in the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. She also shared a picture with him and wished him on Instagram.

She recently also received her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Sharing a picture from her vaccination, Malaika said, "Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing!"

Malaika was diagnosed with Covid-19 last year. She soon recovered but she revealed that the virus took a toll on her. Sharing a post on Instagram in May, Malaika had said, "I finally tested negative on the 26th of September and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed. I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours."

"My first workout, was brutal. I couldn't do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on. It's been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I'm able to workout the way I used to before I tested positive. I'm able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally. The four letter word that pushed me through was HOPE," she added.

