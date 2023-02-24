Malaika Arora joins Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora for fun outing. See pics

BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora stepped out together at a restaurant after a long time. They were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant on Thursday and were also accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and one more friend. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares photos of grumpy Jeh as he refuses to leave her lap, wishes him on his 2nd birthday

Kareena kept it casual in a white tee, black jeans paired with a dark green jacket and white shoes. She also carried a sling bag across her shoulder and had her hair tied in a bun. Sisters Malaika and Amrita travelled in the same car. While Malaika was in a blue top and trousers, Amrita was in a black top, pants and a matching blazer.

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor at the restaurant. (Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor is also a part of their close knit group, but she skipped the get-together. She is currently working on her comeback project, Brown. She plays the titular role of Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop in the show set in Kolkata.

Recently, Kareena threw a birthday bash for her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan at her home with only a few friends and family members in attendance. Karisma had attended the birthday bash with her kids.

Malaika recently returned from a work trip. During her stint as a judge on a reality show in 2021, she had opened up about what brings them together. She had said, "Wo do behne hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We hare similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food."

She also told ETimes in an interview last year how all of them are “incredibly strong women”. "The reason our bond is so special is that we were all brought up in a similar way, where our mothers have been focal points of our lives. They’ve shaped us into who we are. If I had it my way, I would have gifted the four of us a show, which would be as lively and unapologetic as we are," she had said.

