Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli Nanda visit Ananya Panday and her family after grandmother's death. See pics

Navya Naveli Nanda, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were all spotted at the house of Ananya Panday's late grandmother, Snehlata Panday, who died on Saturday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were all seen at the house of Ananya Panday's late grandmother.(Varinder Chawla)

Multiple friends of Ananya Panday and her family visited her late grandmother's house on Saturday. Snehlata Panday, mother of actor Chunky Panday, died on Saturday.

Malaika Arora was seen arriving in her car, wearing a protective mask. Her sister Amrita Arora and brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak were also seen at the residence. Ananya's friend, actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also seen at the house. Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan and friend of Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey, also visited the family.

Seema Khan at the Panday house. (Varinder Chawla)
Navya Naveli Nanda visiting her friend Ananya. (Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora visiting the Panday family. (Varinder Chawla)
Amrita Arora spotted by paparazzi. (Varinder Chawla)

Earlier on Sunday, Ananya shared a post, remembering her grandma. Ananya shared a bunch of childhood pictures with her grandmother and wrote, "Rest in power, my angel. when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much."

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah was at same hospital as Dilip Kumar, says Saira Banu visited him: 'Sahab was asking about you'

On Saturday, Chunky performed the last rites for his mother. He was joined by his nephew Ahaan Panday and friends Neelam Kothari Soni and Samir Soni.

The family appeared on the first season of Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It starred Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, Seema and Neelam in the lead and followed their lives and wives of Bollywood actors. The second season has also been announced.

