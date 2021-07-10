Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posts-deletes-posts again these pics of a golden sunset

Navya Naveli Nanda has shared some pretty pictures of a golden sunset. The photos show her sitting on a terrace, posing against the beach and the sea, bathed in a golden glow. However, she had also posted these photos on Friday but deleted them later.

In the pictures, Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, is seen smiling brightly as someone clicks her photos. She is wearing a black top, red shirt and blue jeans. She captioned her post with a sunflower emoji.

Navya's friend, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor commented on the post, "Cuuuuteee." Maheep Kapoor also left heart emojis. Navya's followers also showered her with compliments. "Wow you beauty," wrote one. "Love ur smile Navya," said another follower.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Her father is businessman Nikhil Nanda. She also has a younger brother named Agastya.

Navya is a Fordham University graduate and has majored in digital technology and UX design. She will be joining her family business (Escorts) and not pursuing a career in acting like her grandfather.

Speaking about it, she had told Vogue in an interview, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

Navya is also the co-founder of Aara Health, which focuses on female hygiene and health issues. Recently, she launched a few period positive homes in rural India. She shared pictures of the home with notes about how she achieved the same with her team. "Our second Period Positive Home was inaugurated today! We need innovative solutions to fight back against age old customs & taboos harming menstruating women till date," she wrote.