Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome a baby boy: 'Our lives are complete'

On Saturday, cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced that he and actor Geeta Basra have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple is already parents to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Sharing the news on Instagram with a post, Harbhajan Singh said, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

The cricketer shared the post with the caption, "Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy shukar aa Tera maalka." Fans took to the comments section and congratulated the couple.

Geeta and Harbhajan announced that they were expecting their second baby earlier this year. They shared a picture with their daughter Hinaya holding up a tiny T-shirt that featured the text: 'Soon to be big sister.' Geeta shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Coming soon.. July 2021."

Also read: Ali Fazal says he wants ‘to earn some money' before marrying Richa Chadha: 'Work has also stopped'

Speaking with SpotboyE last month, Geeta said that Harbhajan has had a huge involvement in taking care of their daughter during her second pregnancy. "He told me very clearly to rest. After he is back from IPL, he's totally taken charge of handling Hinaya. He takes care of her bathing, waking her up for school and getting her ready for the classes - he is hands-on! And that's nice because he gets his time with Hinaya too as he's not usually at home often. And now that I am in my last trimester, things get even more difficult for me, so it's great that he is around taking care of Hinaya," she said.



