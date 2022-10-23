Malaika Arora reacts as Arjun Kapoor asks her to 'be mine’ on her birthday, shares romantic pic

Arjun Kapoor has shared a romantic picture with Malaika Arora along with an even more romantic message to wish her on her birthday on Sunday. The actor asked her to “be mine” in the caption. The two have been together for quite a few years. Also read: Malaika Arora picks neon for a Diwali bash

Sharing the picture on Instagram at midnight, Arjun wrote, "The Yin to my Yang. Happy Birthday Baby. Just be You, be happy, be mine..." The picture is a mirror selfie that shows Malaika in a beige blouse and blazer, looking into the mirror, with Arjun standing behind her in a black outfit.

A fan commented on the picture, “Two sexy individuals and so much chemistry good god!!” Another wrote, Your love story will inspire generations to come." One more wrote, “Malla and Arjun looking stunning.” Actor Tara Sutaria dropped a heart emoticon in reaction to the picture. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also wished Malaika in the comments section.

Malaika Arora reacted to Arjun Kapoor's post.

Malaika Arora reacted to Arjun's post by sharing it on her Instagram Stories. She wrote in reply, “Only yours”.

Malaika recently opened up about her relationship with Arjun and what keeps them together. She told Masala magazine in an interview, “The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun.”

Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, which failed to leave an impression. He will now be seen in Kuttey, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

