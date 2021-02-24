Malaika Arora revealed who has her heart and it's not Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora posted a video where she is seen playing with her pet Coco. The fitness enthusiast and actor joked about her other pet, Casper, was scared of Coco.

Sharing the video, she wrote: "My daily shenanigans with our precious little feisty #coco .... she has my (heart) ( can’t say the same for Casper who is shit scared of coco )." She used a heart-shaped emoji with the caption where she mentioned her 'heart'.

The video showed her playing with Coco. She is casually dressed in a pair of shorts, paired with a sleeveless t-shirt and sneakers. Dania Penty and Rahul Khanna were among those who reacted to the video. The video had already garnered 1,325,699 views at the time of reporting.

Once in a while, Malaika does post about Casper. Sharing one, she had written in December last year: "He leads , I follow ....#casper." Sharing another with her Casper and her son, Arhaan, she had written: "All mine."

In August last year too, she shared a collage featuring where she was doing yoga while Casper was lying on her yoga mat. She had written: "Casper saying- hey! U said yoga is relaxing, so that's what am doing...why u twisted that way!? Let me teach u.#casper#CanineGyaan."

Through much of the coronavirus lockdown, Malaika remained indoors with her son and Casper. As rules relaxed, she was spotted out a few times. She and her boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor had contracted Covid-19. She had been judging India's Best Dancer around that time and had to take a break.

However, around Christmas and New Year, Malaika, her son, Arjun and her parents went to sister Amrita Arora's beach home in Goa.

On Tuesday, Arjun and she had been spotted visiting Kareena Kapoor to meet her newborn baby. Kareena had returned home on Tuesday, two days after giving birth to her second baby.