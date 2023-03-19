Malaika Arora says Arjun Kapoor keeps her 'younger'; was told ‘you’ve lost your marbles' for dating him

Malaika Arora said dating someone younger than her has turned out to be ‘amazing’ for her. She was previously married to Arbaaz Khan and has been dating Arjun Kapoor for quite a few years now. Talking about it, she said that she was once told about losing her ‘marbles’ for dating a younger man. (Also read: Malaika Arora recalls people telling her to not drop Khan surname after divorce: It did have benefits)

Malaika and Arbaaz's divorce was finalised in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. Malaika and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official in 2019.

When asked about dating a younger man, Malaika Arora said at the India Today Conclave 2023, "I think it's amazing. When I got divorced I was told that tag will always be there. To find love after getting divorced was another thing. And then finding love in a younger man, I was clearly told I have lost my marbles. I would just like to say that love doesn't have an age. If you fall in love, you fall in love. Irrespective of whether he is a younger man or older man, it should not define the space we are in. I am grateful that I found a partner who understands me. The fact that he is younger keeps me younger. I just feel on top of the world.”

Malaika also discussed her wedding plans. She said, "Why is the marriage the be all and end all for everything? Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it and we will decide and we will talk about it. In this moment, we are just loving life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase.”

However, this is not the first time Malaika was asked about her future plans with Arjun. The couple is quite expressive about each other on social media and in interviews. While Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun, Arbaaz has been dating Italian model-dancer Giorgia Andriani.

Malaika Arora was last seen in her reality show, Moving In With Malaika. It marked her OTT debut and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

