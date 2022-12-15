Malaika Arora says she is not 'number one' for Arbaaz Khan's family, but they support her as 'Arhaan is there'

Malaika Arora has said that she is not the number one for Arbaaz Khan's family, but they support her for the sake of their son, Arhaan. She was speaking with filmmaker Karan Johar on her new show Moving In with Malaika, when she talked about it. (Also read: Malaika says Karan Johar is 'horny all the time' because he 'isn't getting it')

In one of the recent episodes of her digital debut show, Malaika talked about the entire Khan family showing up for her when she met with a near-fatal accident earlier this year. Karan said, “I remember what was interesting which I took back home with me. After your accident the whole family showed up. I mean they were there. Some roots are forever.”

Malaika then said, “I may not be their number one person on their list but they do it because Arhaan is there. That’s the right thing to do.” Malaika met with a car accident on April 2 this year in Khopoli, Maharashtra. She was traveling from Pune to Mumbai. She sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised.

Having tied the knot in 1998, Malaika and Arbaaz were married for close to two decades. In March 2016, they announced their separation and got officially divorced in May 2017. They co-parent their son, Arhaan. Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz was rumoured to be dating Giorgia Andriani.

Malaika spoke about her car accident in an earlier episode of her show. She told Farah Khan, “When I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, 'Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?' And I was like 'why is he doing this?' It was very strange.”

She added, "For a second, I was like okay 'have I gone back in time?' Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), the way he was there."

