Malaika Arora shares a stunning picture from her ‘happy place’ as she sets up mood for a romantic evening

Malaika Arora loves her house and occasionally shares a glimpse of the place on Instagram. Done in white with matching couches and a centre table with glass doors for an unobstructed view, her living room is all a happy place could be. Late Wednesday, Malaika shared yet another unseen angle of the place on her Instagram Stories. Also read: Malaika Arora recalls in Mother's Day post how people told her motherhood would end her career: 'Had working mom guilt'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika captioned the fresh picture, “My happy place.” It shows Malaika in a cream and blue dress with a thigh-high slit as she scrolls through her cellphone. She is seen sitting in her living-drawing room that has a white couch and a similar one without a back support. With a white and grey carpet and a white centre-table, the room looks simple yet speaks elegance. Some candles and a green vase loaded with red roses add to the mood. Some nice cutlery is seen placed on the table as she enjoys food with a friend while being at ease at home.

Malaika Arora has shared a picture of her house on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Malaika also congratulated boyfriend Arjun Kapoor who completed his 10 years in the film industry. Reacting to the car video shared by Arjun, Malaika wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Congratulations!!! To many more decades @arjunkapoor.” Arjun reacted to her comment, “Hopefully with shorter outdoors so I don't have to be away so long," along with a heart emoticon.

Malaika has now recovered from a car accident but revealed in an interview that she is still trying to overcome it. She was at home for two weeks and had visits from her friends. Talking about the recovery, Malaika told Bombay Times last week, “In those 15 days after the trauma, I didn’t feel safe sitting in a car. I know this is temporary. Also, I didn’t want constant reminders. I just wanted to be left alone after a point."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON