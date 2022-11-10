Malaika Arora shares cryptic ‘I said yes’ post on Instagram, gets bombarded with congratulations. Is she engaged?

Malaika Arora has shared a cryptic post on Instagram and her fans believe that she is engaged. She took to Instagram on Thursday morning and shared a photo of herself looking all shy. She captioned the post: “I said yes.” (Also read: Arjun Kapoor reveals on Koffee With Karan why he isn't ready to marry Malaika Arora just yet)

Though Malaika did not share any details, show an engagement ring or post anything about actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, it did not stop people from sending in their congratulations. Actor Karan Tacker wrote, “Woah woah woah!!!” with a champagne emoji. Actor Mahhi Vij wrote, “Wooooohoooooo.” A comment read, “Whaaaa..... Congratulations.” Someone else called her “to be Mrs. Kapoor.”

Others were still doubtful about what Malaika was hinting at. A person asked, “To what?? Where’s the ring?” Another commented, “For what you said yes?”

The post is likely a brand promotion because Arjun had previously said that he had no intention of getting married anytime soon. He said on his latest appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7 that right now, he was more focused on his career. "No. And honestly, because it's been two years of this lockdown and Covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career," he had said to host Karan Johar.

"I'm a very realistic person, Karan, it's not like I need to hide anything. I'm not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work," Arjun had added.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years now. They are often spotted on dinner dates and go for vacations together. Rumours about their marriage often surface on social media.

