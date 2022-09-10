Inside Malaika Arora’s Georgia trip with traditional food, stunning sunsets, sea views and more. See pics

Malaika Arora’s trip to Georgia is pretty much the picture-perfect getaway you’d expect from the bonafide Instagram royalty. The reality TV judge is visiting the country and making sure to dine at restaurants with breathtaking views. When she is not trying out local delicacies, Malaika Arora is capturing one gorgeous view after the other – from catching the most stunning sunset to ‘waking up’ to an incredible view of the waterfront from her hotel room. Read more: Malaika Arora is the definition of sun-kissed in new pics from Turkey holiday

Actor Arjun Kapoor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport as he dropped off Malaika. The two have been dating for many years. Since Friday, Malaika has been busy documenting her travels. She took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of an incredible sunset as she watched the Georgian sun paint the sky in different shades of orange.

Malaika Arora shared new holiday pics from Georgia.

On Saturday, Malaika shared some more glimpses of the photogenic scenes she witnessed from her hotel, this time sharing a view of the sea after sunrise. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Woke up to this.” Malaika shared a selfie as she posed with statement sunglasses and an orange outfit.

Malaika also showed her fans what to eat when in Georgia. She feasted on some traditional bread topped with melted cheese, called khachapuri. ‘Khacho’ reportedly means curd in Georgian and ‘puri’ means bread. Malaika wrote along with a photo of her meal, “When in Georgia, khachapuri is a must.” She also shared a photo of a drink and some fruits she ate as she took in the view from a restaurant.

Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of the traditional food she ate in Georgia.

Malaika recently walked the red carpet at an awards function in Mumbai. Days before that she was spotted with Arjun as they attended the wedding celebrations of Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal.

The fashion designers married in Mumbai on August 28. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with celebs like Malaika, Arjun, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Rhea Kapoor in attendance. Malaika and Arjun also attended the designers’ pre-wedding party, which was graced by Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and many other celebs.

