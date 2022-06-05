Malaika Arora is the definition of sun-kissed in new pics from Turkey holiday, fans call her ‘beauty icon’

Malaika Arora’s vacations are not complete without fashion statements. After her red kaftan dress set the tone for her ongoing girls’ trip in Turkey, the reality TV judge on Sunday shared some new photos of her having fun in the sun, dressed in a blue romper and a black cap. “Sundaze Turkish style #turkishdelight,” she captioned her post on Instagram. Read more: Malaika Arora talks about tumultuous childhood, impact of parents' separation

In the new photos of her soaking up the sun in Turkey, Malaika was seen posing for a solo photo against a wall. In another picture taken from the back, she is seen near a beach, taking in the breathtaking sight. Another picture featured her friend and Malaika on a boat in front of a waterfall. Many fans wrote ‘beautiful’ and left ‘heart’ and ‘fire’ emojis in the comments section of her post. One Instagram user also called Malaika, ‘an icon of beauty’. Another one wrote, “Looking gorgeous.”

Malaika Arora is on vacation in Turkey.

Malika Arora has been sharing videos and photos of her trip on social media.

Malaika Arora is travelling in Turkey with a friend.

Malaika has been sharing photos and videos that perfectly capture her laid-back, sunny days in Turkey. On Friday, she shared images of her travels in Cappadocia on her Instagram Stories. In one photo, Malaika was seen wearing a red dressed and a hat. In another one she posed, while looking up at the sky, she captioned it, “Starry starry.” Malaika's friend also shared a picture with her, writing, ‘Honeymoon Travels.’ Sharing a video of a turtle, Malaika wrote, “Made a new friend.”

Malaika also shared photos of her meals on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo of Turkish tea, she wrote, “When in Turkey, enjoy Turkish tea.” She also shared a photo of burgers and a glass of juice. Malaika shared a picture of Mezze, also known as Meze, a local appetiser.

Malaika Arora has also been giving a glimpse of her special meals on the Turkey trip.

Prior to her Turkey trip, Malaika was spotted in Mumbai with interior designer Gauri Khan. The two posed together for photographers outside Gauri’s studio, Gauri Khan Designs. Sharing their photos and a video on Instagram on Wednesday, Gauri wrote, “Always fun designing for friends! A very interesting collaboration on design with @malaikaaroraofficial for my new design show.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON