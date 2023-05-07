Malaika Arora slays in red dress, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni twin black at event; Maheep with Seema also spotted

At an event in Mumbai on Saturday, Malaika Arora made a stylish appearance in a red gown with crisscross detailing. Photos and videos of Malaika's glamorous night out were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Joining her at the event were a host of celebrities, including Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh, actor Kunal Kapoor, as well as interior designer Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni. Also read: Malaika Arora looks dreamy in ball gown straight out of fairytale, fans say ‘age is just a number for her’

Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni at the event in Mumbai. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan wore a little black dress with brown heels and a chunky belt. Actor Arslan Goni matched her in a black suit. They posed for paparazzi before heading inside the venue. Sussanne Khan was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. The former couple has two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014, and continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne has been dating Arslan for a few years now, while Hrithik is in a relationship with singer-actor Saba Azad.

Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Kunal Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni at the event.

Actor Kunal Kapoor attended the event in a white outfit. Also spotted together at Saturday's event were Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh, both of whom turned up in black outfits. While Maheep wore a cream and black dress, Seema wore a black jumpsuit.

Maheep, who is married to actor Sanjay Kapoor, is a jewellery designer, while Seema, who was earlier married to actor-producer Sohail Khan, is a fashion designer. They feature on the Karan Johar-backed Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari.

Malaika Arora also grabbed attention for her stunning look at the recent event. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and carried a metallic clutch for the outing. Reacting to videos of her shared on a paparazzo page on Instagram, many said Malaika was ageing like fine wine. "She is the most stunning diva," wrote a fan.

Last month, Malaika was seen at an event in Dubai wearing a dress that would make any Disney princess jealous. Malaika had walked the ramp as the showstopper at an event for leading fashion designer Michael Cinco. She wore an extravagant white ball gown with feather detailing. Malaika was seen in her OTT debut Moving In With Malaika, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last year.

