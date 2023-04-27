Malaika Arora looks dreamy in ball gown straight out of fairytale, fans say 'age is just a number for her'. Watch

Malaika Arora is known for her fashion choices. On Wednesday, the actor and reality TV personality was seen sporting a stunning look for an event in Dubai. Malaika walked the ramp as the showstopper at an event for leading fashion designer Michael Cinco. She wore an extravagant white ball gown with feather detailing. The fairytale gown with glossy makeup and glamorous hair made Malaika look like a princess. Also read: Malaika Arora gets mobbed by fans at a recent event, asks them not to push. Watch Malaika Arora walked the ramp in a Michael Cinco gown.

Malaika's videos from the event were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Her makeup artist and hairstylist for the event also gave a behind-the-scenes look at Malaika's larger-than-life outfit. Taking to Instagram Reels, Meghna Butani shared a video of Malaika from the event, and wrote in her caption, “And then there are shows that are truly magical (red heart emoji). Hair and makeup @meghnabutanicutsncolours. As showstopper for international designer Michael Cinco in Dubai, Malaika Arora you were truly amazing.”

A video of Malaika walking the ramp at the Dubai event was also shared on a paparazzo page on Instagram. Reacting to it, a fan commented, "Absolutely stunning... age is just a number for her..." Another said, "Kuch bhi kaho lagti mast hai (Whatever you say about her, she looks too good)." A person also wrote, "She ate and left no crumbs." A comment also read, "She looks like Barbie doll."

Malaika was recently seen in Guru Randhawa's Tera Ki Khayal music video. Last year, she made her OTT debut with the reality show Moving In With Malaika. She is often in news for her personal life. Malaika was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and they share a son, Arhaan Khan, who is studying in the US. In a recent interview, Malaika spoke about actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Talking to Brides Today, Malaika had said earlier this month that Arjun is ‘very liberated and extremely caring’. Adding that she may marry again someday, Malaika had said about Arjun, "I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

