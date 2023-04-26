Malaika Arora gets mobbed by fans at a recent event, asks fans not to push. Watch

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a black backless gown as she attended an event in Dubai. After the event, she also paused to interact with her fans, and almost got mobbed by them who surrounded her to take selfies. It was during this time when she saw some of her female fans get pushed and requested a male fan not to do so. (Also read: Malaika Arora shares cosy couple pics with Arjun Kapoor from European holiday, Sussane Khan says ‘love you both’) Malaika Arora was mobbed by fans at a recent event.

Malaika graced the event to launch the latest issue of Filmfare Middle East on occasion of Fashionz By Danube, a new tower in association with FTV. Malaika chose a shimmery black backless gown for the event and went on to attend the press conference later. She also made time to interact with some of her fans after the press meet was over.

Now a clip from the event that was uploaded on Instagram by a paparazzo page showed Malaika trying to oblige to selfies for eager fans with their phones in front of her. As the security in the event tried to control the crowd, Malaika clicked selfies with some of her fans. She also signaled the fans not to push the women and said, "Please don't push the lady." There was a lot of chaos that ensured with fans shouting her name and trying to get a selfie with her.

Earlier in her show Moving In With Malaika, Malaika had said that she gets 'irritated' with paparazzi sometimes, and said, “I have never scolded anyone unless someone pushed me or did anything. But what irritates me is you are clicking photos, yahan ke photos lo na (pointing towards the portion above her chest). They are clicking photos of this part and that part (points towards her chest and hips). The camera goes here and there. I have a problem with that."

Malaika was most recently seen in her OTT debut, the reality show Moving In With Malaika, and Guru Randhawa's new music video Tera Ki Khayal. Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, and their divorce was finalised in 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan and are sometimes seen with each other in Mumbai. She made her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor official in 2019, when they started talking about each other in interviews and on social media, and even posed together for the paparazzi.

