Malaika Arora steps out to walk her dog, stops to play with a toddler. Watch

Malaika Arora on Saturday was seen stepping out of her house with her dog Casper in tow. She was walking her dog in one of the suburbs of Mumbai wearing grey half-track pants and an overshirt. Malaika was masked up as she ventured out with the pet.

The paparazzi photographed the actor-television personality taking a short break from her walk to interact with a toddler. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Malaika was also seen exchanging her greetings with the little one's family members. Malaika seemed to be in a mischievous mood as she tickled the baby's feet.

Malaika has been sharing pictures from her house as she isolates amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government had announced lockdown-like restrictions and a weekend lockdown after the state recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases. Many Bollywood stars had contracted the coronavirus in the last few weeks. This includes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal.

Malaika too had contracted the virus last year. She and her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor beat the Covid-19 virus. After beating the virus, Malaika took to her social media and said, "M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

Malaika will soon appear on an episode of Star vs Food, a show on Discovery+. The previous episodes featured Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar.