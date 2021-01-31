Malaika Arora wishes 'little sis' Amrita Arora on birthday: 'Always by your side'

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to wish her younger sister, Amrita Arora on her birthday. She mentioned how she has always been protective for her 'little sis'.

Sharing the pictures, Malaika wrote: "Always by ur side my little sis,watching over you. May we always laugh, cry, fight, gup, eat, cook, travel together. Love u loads happy birthday @amuaroraofficial." The pictures showed various moods of the two sisters together.

A number of their celebrity friends commented on the post: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and celebration emojis, while designer Manish Malhotra wished Amrita "happy birthday". Neelam Kothari Soni, another Fabulous Lives star, also said "happy birthday", while actor Rahul Khanna wrote: "Happy birthday Amu!" Twinkle Khanna and Farah Khan Kundra also wished Amrita.

Malaika and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor celebrated the new year at Amrita's Goa home. Malaika had shared a bunch of pictures from there, with a majority of them being by the poolside. Sharing one, she had written: "Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ......bliss n tranquility ,the perfect getaway home. Jus too stunning."

Sharing another one with Arjun on New Year's day, she had said: "It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021."

Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak own a 5 BHK pool villa in Candolim, Goa. The house has an Instagram page of its own. In fact, Arjun had shared a number of pictures of the beach house and had written: "When u don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial !!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse Photo credit - @sarvesh_shashi."

