Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan Khan on his 19th birthday, fan says, ‘hope you debut soon'

Actors Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan turned 19 on Tuesday.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:26 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actors Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan turned 19 on Tuesday. Malaika penned a birthday message for Arhaan on Instagram.

She posted a picture of Arhaan and captioned it, “My birthday boy. I miss u loads.” Her sister, Amrita Arora dropped hearts on the picture. One fan commented, “Happy Birthday Arhaan. Hope you debut soon after you come back. Lots of love.”

Amrita also posted a picture of Arhaan on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday our favourite boy my main man @iamarhaankhan I love you boo.”

In August, Malaika bid farewell to Arhaan, who left the country for higher studies. Speaking about Arhaan's leaving, Malaika told indianexpress.com, "It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it."

A couple of months back, Malaika shared a picture with Arhaan, where the duo could be seen posing by a window. She wrote “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey ,one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already.”

Read More: Malaika Arora says son Arhaan Khan is 'obsessed' with fitness and 'building muscles'

Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998. On November 9, 2002, the couple welcomed their child, Arhaan. In 2017, after almost 19 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce. Last year, on Kareena Kapoor's podcast, Malaika opened up about her divorce, she said, “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things."

She also talked about how Arhaan dealt with their divorce, she said, “I would much rather see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than we were in our marriage,” she said on the show, adding, “He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling.’”

