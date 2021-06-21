Malaika Arora says son Arhaan Khan is 'obsessed' with fitness and 'building muscles'

Malaika Arora has said that her son, Arhaan, is at the age where he's 'obsessed' with fitness, particularly bulking up. Malaika herself is a fitness enthusiast, and often posts videos and pictures of her yoga and pilates sessions.

Arhaan is Malaika's 18-year-old son with her ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. In an interview, Malaika Arora said that in addition to fitness, she also encourages him to practice yoga.

She told a leading daily, "Yes, he is also very much into fitness. See he's at that age where he wants to go to the gym and build muscles. But he also knows the importance of yoga because I keep telling him every single day."

She added, "So yes, now Arhaan is slowly incorporating it in his workout as well, because I've told him that he has to do a little bit of yoga because that's what will keep his body supple and flexible. So, yes, yoga is very much part of his daily routine. He is also pretty obsessed with wanting to be fit, which I'm really glad about."

Arhaan attended a Father's Day get-together at his dad's family home, Galaxy Apartments, on Sunday. He was featured in his uncle Salman Khan's Instagram post, which also included his father, his uncle Sohail, his grandfather Salim Khan, his aunt Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul, and his cousins Nirvan and Ayaan.

In an earlier interview, Malaika said that she's told Arhaan to make the most of his gap year. She told a leading daily, "I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."