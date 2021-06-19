Malaika Arora opens up about son Arhaan's gap year: 'I told him not to sit around wasting his time'

Malaika Arora has opened up about her son Arhaan Khan's break in between his education. The young star kid had completed his schooling last year and was supposed to head for his higher studies. However, Malaika said that she was not comfortable sending him just yet.

Malaika, who shared the 18-year-old son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, said she ensured Arhaan made the best use of his gap year. Speaking with a leading daily, Malaika Arora said, "I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."

Malaika added that though in the initial stage of the lockdown Arhaan had enjoyed his time at home, he soon dived into making the most of his gap year. "He has enrolled in online courses, and also invests his time in getting physically fit. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle. He routinely works out, which I think kids his age need to do so that they’re healthier when they get to the other side of the pandemic," she added.

"The most important thing is that my son and I got a lot of time together. We will cherish this phase because we’re getting abundant mamma-beta time before he gets on with his studies and his career. Every situation does have its own positives," Malaika said. Arhaan turned 18 in November 2020. On the occasion, Malaika had shared a montage of pictures from his growing up years on Instagram and wished him.

Earlier this year, Malaika had confessed she wanted to have a baby girl. During an appearance on Super Dancer, Malaika was smitten by contestant Florina Gogoi and opened up about wanting a girl. As reported by BollywoodLife, Malaika said, "Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya (Can I take you home)? I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying, 'kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti (I wish I had a daughter)'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!"



