Mallika Sherawat addresses rumour of Rolls Royce refusing to sell car to her: ‘Can you imagine?’

Actor Mallika Sherawat, during an appearance on a chat show, addressed a rumour about Rolls Royce refusing to sell a car to her. She called it ‘ridiculous’ and said that there were lots of ‘gossip items’ about her.

On The Love Laugh Live show, when host Mandira Bedi mentioned the rumour, Mallika exclaimed, “What?!” She added, “I mean, it’s just a rumour. I don’t know, what is the rumour? I really don’t know.”

Mallika then criticised ‘gossip columnists’ who call themselves journalists and said that there are several ‘gossip items’ about her. She revealed that one particular journalist targets her because she refuses to give him gifts to write favourable things about her.

“Oh my God, there is this one particular journalist. He lives in Patna or somewhere and he is always writing nonsense about me which is not true. Because he wants gifts and I refuse to indulge in such behaviour,” she said. Mallika rubbished the Rolls Royce rumour as ridiculous and asked Mandira, “Can you imagine? So ridiculous! Like, why would a car company refuse to sell you a car?”

Around a decade ago, it was reported that Mallika wanted to purchase a Rolls Royce car but the brand did not want her to be among their clientele. It was also said that she tried to convince them that she was a ‘Hollywood actor’ but to no avail.

Also read | Mallika Sherawat reveals her boyfriend is ‘always complaining’ about this habit of hers: ‘Are you a nun?’

Mallika made her debut in a leading role with Khwahish in 2003. She went on to act in films such as Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story, Welcome and Double Dhamaal. Recently, she was seen in the MX Player series Nakaab, as a television producer. The show, which followed a high-profile death investigation, also starred Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode.

Up next, Mallika will be seen next in RK/RKAY, directed by Rajat Kapoor, who also stars in it. The film, which also stars Ranvir Shorey and Kubbra Sait, came out in the US some time ago but is yet to release in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON