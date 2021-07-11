Mallika Sherawat gives a peek at her ‘weekend binge’ in Los Angeles, fans marvel at ‘itna bada dosa’

Mallika Sherawat has been giving sneak peeks of her life in Los Angeles, much to the delight of her Instagram followers. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of her ‘weekend’ binge - a paper dosa. She added hashtags such as ‘delicious food’, ‘eat clean’, ‘vegan food’ and ‘healthy food’.

Several fans dropped heart emojis on Mallika Sherawat’s post. “BEST! VEGAN! FOOD! EVER!” one wrote. “Itna bada dosa (Such a large dosa),” another remarked. “You are always awesome mam take care and keep shining like an angel @mallikasherawat,” a third commented. “Single dhosa for whole city,” a fourth joked.

In 2013, Mallika told Variety that she enjoyed ‘social freedom’ in the US, while she found India ‘regressive for women’. “I made a conscious decision to divide my time between Los Angeles, America and India. So, now when I experience that social freedom in America and when I go back to India which is so regressive for women... It’s really depressing to see that as an independent woman,” she said.

Mallika made her debut in a leading role with Khwahish in 2003. She is known for films such as Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aap Ka Suroor, Welcome and Double Dhamaal. She has also been a part of international projects including Jackie Chan-starrer The Myth, Politics of Love and Time Raiders. Earlier this year, she was seen in Rajat Kapoor’s RK/RKAY.

In 2019, Mallika made her digital debut with the ALTBalaji series Booo Sabki Phategi, alongside Tusshar Kapoor. She played a ghost in the web series, also featuring Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda and Shefali Jariwala.

Speaking with PTI in 2019, Mallika said that the digital space is a boon for actors. “Actors are seeing a freedom which wasn’t there before. Now is the golden period where you get meaty parts and express yourself freely. There’s censorship, films are formulaic,” she said. “Traditional Bollywood is very fearful, they don’t want to take a risk if the formula is working. There are exceptions like Stree, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho but we make 1,500 films a year out of which only a handful stand out,” she added.