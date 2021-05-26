Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mallika Sherawat says she was ‘almost morally assassinated’ for Murder: ‘Was seen as a fallen woman’
Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in Murder.
Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in Murder.
bollywood

Mallika Sherawat says she was ‘almost morally assassinated’ for Murder: ‘Was seen as a fallen woman’

  • Mallika Sherawat said that aspersions were cast on her character after she did bold scenes in Murder. She added that she was ‘seen as a fallen woman’.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:46 AM IST

Mallika Sherawat talked about the backlash she faced for her bold scenes in Murder and how she was ‘almost morally assassinated’. She said that the audience’s perception of actors has now changed.

In 2003, Mallika made her debut in a leading role with Khwahish. The following year, she starred in Murder. Both films were known for their bold scenes and established her as a sex symbol.

Speaking with a leading daily, Mallika said, “When I acted in Murder (2004), I was almost morally assassinated for those scenes I shot; I was seen as a fallen woman. Today, those things I did back then are common in our films. People’s perceptions have changed. Our cinema has changed.”

“But even now, when I think of it, nothing beats the cinema of the 50s and 60s. We had wonderful roles for women, but we lack that beauty in our films in a big way. I have waited for years to get a role that has substance,” she added.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Murder featured Mallika as Simran, a woman stuck in an unhappy marriage with a workaholic man, Sudhir, played by Ashmit Patel. After a chance meeting with her former lover, Sunny (Emraan Hashmi), she starts an affair with him. She ends the relationship after being overwhelmed with guilt, but he is determined to get her back at any cost.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys pool date in New York with her girlfriends. See photos

Mallika also acted in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Aap Ka Suroor, Welcome and Double Dhamaal. She has been a part of international projects including Jackie Chan-starrer The Myth, Politics of Love and Time Raiders.

In 2019, Mallika made her digital debut with the ALTBalaji series Booo Sabki Phategi, alongside Tusshar Kapoor. She played a ghost in the web series, also featuring Krushna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra, Kiku Sharda and Shefali Jariwala.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mallika sherawat mallika sherawat movies

Related Stories

Mallika Sherawat is known for films such as Murder and Khwahish.
Mallika Sherawat is known for films such as Murder and Khwahish.
bollywood

Mallika Sherawat says she lost 20-30 movies because she didn’t want to ‘give in’, says her characters are ‘different from who I am’

Hindustan Times | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 16, 2020 08:10 AM IST
Actor Mallika Sherawat has said that she lost over 20 films because she wanted to make it clear that she isn’t like the characters that she plays on screen.
READ FULL STORY
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz groove with Mallika Sherawat in the house.
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz groove with Mallika Sherawat in the house.
tv

Bigg Boss 13: New guest Mallika Sherawat sits on Sidharth Shukla’s lap, grooves with a shirtless Asim Riaz. Watch

Hindustan Times | By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON DEC 21, 2019 06:48 PM IST
Mallika Sherawat will be seen grooving with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.