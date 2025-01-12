Mallika Sherawat shares BTS clip with Bruno Mars, calls it ‘an absolute blast’; fans say: She was way ahead of her time
In 2012, Mallika Sherawat featured with Bruno Mars in his parody video of Salt-n-Pepa's Whatta Man for the comedy website Funny or Die.
Actor Mallika Sherawat has shared a behind-the-scenes video with pop star Bruno Mars. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mallika posted the clip. The duo was featured in a parody video over 10 years ago. (Also Read | Mallika Sherawat says leaving for US was a good decision: 'I thought I could conquer the world, dekhi jayegi')
Mallika Sherawat shares BTS clip with Bruno Mars
In the video, Mallika pointed a gun at Bruno's head. He then turned around and held her in his arms. The video ended with the duo laughing. In the clip, Mallika wore a pink dress, while Bruno was seen in a white shirt, black blazer and trousers.
Mallika pens note
Sharing the clip, Mallika wrote, “Shooting a music video with Bruno Mars was an absolute blast (smiley emoticon). Every moment on set was filled with excitement and fun.”
"It’s an experience I’ll cherish forever! @brunomars.......#brunomars #mallikasherawat #musicvideo #whattaman #funnyordie #musiclegend #brunovibes #dancingwithbruno #hollywoodmeetsbollywood," she added.
Internet reacts to Mallika's post
Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Way ahead of her time. This woman is (fire emoji)." "He's Big!! Good Job Mallika!!" a comment read. A person wrote, "GIRL WHAT!!! IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU (you used to be my fav actress going up, I found you super pretty." An Instagram user commented, "Almost thought Bruno will sing Bheegey Hont now."
About Mallika and Bruno
Last year, speaking on Awkward Interview, Mallika had shared that Bruno "personally sang" Just the Way You Are for her. In 2012 Mallika featured with Bruno in his parody video of Salt-n-Pepa's Whatta Man for the comedy website Funny or Die.
In 2022, Mallika spoke to ETimes about her move to the US and how her decision was ‘fruitful’. She had said that she met the then US President Barack Obama twice, worked with Bruno, and featured in an independent film, titled Politics of Love.
