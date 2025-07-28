Mallika Sherawat to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19? Actor breaks silence

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows in India. The show is back with its 19th season, and there has already been speculation about the celebrities approached to participate. Now, Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat has broken her silence on whether she will be a part of the show. Mallika Sherawat quashes rumours about participating in Bigg Boss 19.

Mallika Sherawat on participating in Bigg Boss

On Monday, Mallika took to Instagram Stories and shared a note quashing rumours about her participation in Salman Khan’s reality game show, Bigg Boss 19. The actor wrote, “Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU.” Mallika had earlier graced the show as a guest during Bigg Boss 18 to promote her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Mallika Sherawat says she will never be a part of Bigg Boss.

Over the years, several Bollywood stars, including Ravi Kishan, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shamita Shetty, Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt, among others, have participated in Salman Khan's show.

About Bigg Boss 19

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss announced the 19th season of the show with a promo video. The video unveiled the new logo, which features a multicoloured eye, hinting at the ‘many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment it promises to bring.’ The Instagram pages of JioCinema and JioCinema Reality made a joint post on Instagram with the caption, “Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! (The countdown has begun, chaos to be unlocked soon) Stay tuned! @danubeproperties @vaselineindia #BiggBoss19 #BiggBossOnJioCinema #BB19OnJioCinema.”

According to a report by Screen, the season is expected to kick off with 15 contestants, with 3–5 wild card entries joining later. Some of the celebrities expected to participate include Ram Kapoor & Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Munmun Dutta, Anita Hassanandani, Lataa Saberwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Khushi Dubey, Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast), and Apoorva Mukhija, among others. However, the official announcement regarding the host — whether Salman Khan will return — along with the list of contestants and the show’s theme, is still awaited.