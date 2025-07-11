Busy Malti sketches during flight before enjoying vacation with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas; her painting steals show

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a post as she took a vacation with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Florida. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Priyanka shared pictures from her vacation. Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of photos from her Miami vacation with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

The first photo showed Priyanka and Nick Jonas holding hands and looking at each other as they sat at an outdoor restaurant. While Priyanka wore a black outfit, Nick opted for a green T-shirt and pants. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas joined her photo as they shared a laugh in the next picture. Priyanka also shared a beautiful picture of Malti smiling while wearing a yellow dress.

Malti steals the show in Priyanka's post

A video showed Malti busy sketching while she flew cities with her family. She was seen wearing a printed pink dress and white tights. Priyanka also shared a photo of the evening sky. The actor also shared her selfie as she enjoyed her holiday destination in Miami. She also posed prettily as Nick clicked her photo. Priyanka and Malti were joined by their friends in a few other photos.

Fans react to Priyanka's vacation pics

Sharing the photos, Priyanka added Soft Girl Summer by Sailorr as the background music. She geo-tagged the location as Miami Beach, Florida. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "And we’re off.. (red heart emojis) #summerbaby." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Enjoy, you deserve it! Manifesting this type of love."

A person wrote, "Some people flex cars. You’re flexing connection, care, and real parenting. Major respect." "What a blessing! Such a beautiful family. The painting of Malti Marie in that yellow dress is as beautiful as a sunflower basking in golden light — radiant, pure, and full of joy," read a comment.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka took the much needed break after her promotions for her latest film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. Season 2, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.

About Priyanka's family

The actor tied the knot with Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.