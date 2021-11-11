Malvika Raaj says Rinzing Denzongpa punched a hole in wall on Squad set: ‘He gets very angry for silliest things’

Actors Malvika Raaj and Rinzing Denzongpa are all set to make their debut with the Zee5 original film, Squad, which will be out this Friday. During a promotional interview, Malvika revealed that Rinzing is quick to lose his temper over the ‘silliest things’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rinzing is the son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa, while Malvika is best known as the child actor who played young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Malvika shared an incident from the Squad set, when Rinzing lost his cool and punched a hole in a wall. “Rinzing gets very angry for the silliest things. On set, when he is angry, you have to be quiet and leave him alone. So, one of the days, one of his friends left his watch in his room and Rinzing got really angry because he needed that for continuity,” she said.

Malvika added that she and Rinzing were sitting with their co-star, six-year-old Dishita Jain, waiting for their shot to be set up, when the actor lost his cool. “Rin realises that his friend has not yet gone to get him the watch. For something like this, he got so angry, he got up and punched the wall. And the wall cracked! There was a hole in the wall. Looking at that, the child literally jumped on my lap, she got so scared looking at him. And the next shot was Rinzing carrying her. She was so petrified of him that day that I had to hug her and tell her, ‘Don’t worry, he is very sweet’,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Malvika Raaj, young Poo from K3G, makes debut as lead with Rinzing Denzongpa in Squad. See first look

However, Rinzing’s anger dissipated instantly, Malvika said, adding that he was ‘all smiling and happy’ the very next minute.

In Squad, directed by Nilesh Sahay, Rinzing plays a member of the Indian special force who is tasked to rescue a little girl before she can be found by other nations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON