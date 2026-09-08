Mame Khan reacts to death of slain Manipuri musician he starred in music video with: ‘Shocking’

Rajasthan's celebrated playback and folk singer Mame Khan has reacted to the death of Manipuri musician and guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh. Chongtham was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi after he objected to loud noises outside his flat on Sunday.

Mame Khan reacts to Chongtham Vikram Singh's death

Mame Khan and Chongtham Vikram Singh had starred together in a music video.

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Mame Khan reshared singer Chinmayi Tripathi's Instagram story. Chinmayi had shared a poster calling people to gather and protest against Chongtham's death. She shared the same with the caption, "This is shocking you will always be remembered Vikram sir." Another caption read, "Really hope that the family gets justice." Mame Khan reshared her post.

Deep Dive What events led to the murder of Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi? Chongtham Vikram Singh was murdered after he objected to loud noise and commotion created by a group outside his apartment. An altercation ensued, during which he was chased back to his building and assaulted. Who is Mame Khan and what was his reaction to Chongtham Vikram Singh's death? Mame Khan is a celebrated playback and folk singer from Rajasthan who starred alongside Chongtham Vikram Singh in a music video. He described Vikram's death as shocking and reshared a post calling for justice for him. What has been the community's response to Chongtham Vikram Singh's murder? The Northeast community, along with hundreds of people, held a candlelight march urging swift action against those responsible for Vikram's murder, expressing outrage over the violence he faced.

Mame Khan reacts to death of slain Manipuri musician.

Mame Khan and Chongtham Vikram Singh's music video

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Mame Khan and Chongtham Vikram Singh had starred together in a music video in which they recreated the Rajasthani folk song Laal Peeli Ankhiyan. The video is described as Rajasthani folk music infused with flamenco and Western sounds. It shows Chongtham dressed in a colourful jacket and black pants as he plays the guitar, while Mame lends his unique voice to the folk song. The video dates back to 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Mame Khan and Chongtham Vikram Singh had starred together in a music video in which they recreated the Rajasthani folk song Laal Peeli Ankhiyan. The video is described as Rajasthani folk music infused with flamenco and Western sounds. It shows Chongtham dressed in a colourful jacket and black pants as he plays the guitar, while Mame lends his unique voice to the folk song. The video dates back to 2018. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened to Chongtham Vikram Singh

As per an earlier HT report, the musician was allegedly murdered after he raised an objection to commotion and noise outside his home at around 11.30pm on Sunday. On his trip downstairs to throw garbage, he saw a group of workers from two nearby dhabas shouting and creating a commotion, and intervened to stop them. “They chased him to the third floor, overpowered him in the corridor and rained blows on him before fleeing,” said B Ruchida Sharma, a Manipuri social activist who works with people from the Northeast.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said Sunlight Colony police station received a call about the assault at 1.38am on Monday. Chongtham Vikram Singh was taken to a private hospital in Okhla, where he died during treatment.

‘Doctor told us that his chances of survival were slim’

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Yaiphaba, the son of the musician, told PTI that the group of people was consuming alcohol and making noise outside their residence. “My father went downstairs and asked them not to make noise because we were being disturbed. They beat him up" He added that he found his father shirtless after he opened the door and accused them of thrashing him.

He added, "Those people ran away. I took my father to the emergency room, where the doctor told us that his chances of survival were slim. Later, the doctor told us that he had died."