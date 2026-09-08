Guitarist, music teacher: Who was Chongtham Vikram Singh, Manipuri singer killed in Delhi

Chongtham Vikram Singh was a well-known guitarist from Manipur who had been working as a private music teacher in Delhi for the past 17 years.

The incident has left the national capital shaken and prompted sharp responses on crimes against people from northeast in Delhi and the law and order situation there.

On Sunday night, well-known Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was allegedly assaulted and killed by a group of eight people outside his flat in Delhi's Kilokari village after he objected to the commotion they were making, said police.

Why has the murder of Chongtham Vikram Singh drawn attention and outrage?

Why has the murder of Chongtham Vikram Singh drawn attention and outrage?

What actions have been taken by the police regarding the murder of Vikram Singh?

What actions have been taken by the police regarding the murder of Vikram Singh?

What events led to the death of Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi?

What events led to the death of Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi?

He lived with his wife, Joshna Chongtham, 50, and their 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba Chongtham, in a third-floor flat in Kilokari, which falls under Sunlight Colony police station.

Also read: Manipuri musician Vikram Singh Chongtham killed in Delhi for objecting to noise

Originally from Imphal West's Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai in Imphal West, Chongtham made his name in Manipur's music circle as he played for several well-known bands there including Phoenix and Ultra Vires before moving to Delhi, according to several reports.

In Delhi, he continued with his music career and went to establish a music school where he mentored students from his home. He also taught at the Delhi School of Music, reported Indian Express.

After Singh passed away, his wife described him “as a person deeply loved” by his family and friends.

Also read: Chongtham Vikram Singh murder: CCTV captures accused, calls for swift action grow, Rahul questions MHA

“I am still struggling to come to terms with the loss of my husband, Vikram Chongtham Vikram. He was my husband, my child's father, a son and a brother, a musician, and a person deeply loved by my family, friends and relatives,” Joshna Chongtham said while addressing the press.

“He had a name, a family and a life that mattered,” she added.

What happened on Sunday night? On Sunday night, Chongtham went downstairs around 11.30pm to dispose of garbage when he saw a group of workers from two nearby dhabas shouting and creating a commotion, according to B Ruchida Sharma, a Manipuri social activist who works with people from the Northeast in Delhi.

Also read: ‘Chased to 3rd floor, overpowered’: Last moments of Manipuri musician who was beaten to death in Delhi

He then went to confront them which led to an altercation. As Chongtham then ran towards his home, the group of men followed him to the building and assaulted him.

“They chased him to the third floor, overpowered him in the corridor and rained blows on him before fleeing,” Sharma said.

Police said that the Sunlight Colony police station received a call about the assault at 1.38am on Monday.

Chongtham’s family took him to a private hospital in Okhla, where he died during treatment around 7am, according to Sharma.

The police filed a case and arrested seven adults and apprehended a 15-year-old boy in connection with the case. Those arrested were identified as Bharat Kumar, 19, Pramod, 26, Ramzan Khan, 22, Vijay, 36, Deepanshu, 21, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, and Mannu, 26. According to police, four of them worked as delivery workers and two as packaging workers at the dhabas, while Mannu worked at a pizza kiosk.

(With inputs from Karn Pratap Singh)