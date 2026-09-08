‘Chased to 3rd floor, overpowered’: Last moments of Manipuri musician who was beaten to death in Delhi

Chongtham Vikram Singh, the Manipuri musician who was beaten to death in Delhi on Sunday, was allegedly chased into his apartment by a group of eight men and attacked in the corridor. 54-year-old Manipuri musician C Vikram Singh was beaten to death in Delhi over an alleged noise dispute. (Meitei Heritage Society/ Biren Singh/X)

The 54-year-old, who'd worked as a private music teacher in the national capital for 17 years, was severely injured in the late-night assault and later died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Seven adults have been arrested and a 15-year-old boy apprehended in connection with the case. The assault came after Singh objected to loud music and noise at a dhaba outside his home in Delhi’s Kilokari village.

What happened outside his home? At around 11:30pm on Sunday, Singh went downstairs from his third-floor flat to dispose of garbage, according to B Ruchida Sharma, a Manipuri social activist who works with people from the Northeast in Delhi.

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Singh reportedly noticed a group of workers associated with two nearby dhabas making noise outside his residence. He objected to the shouting and commotion, following which an argument broke out.

The confrontation then escalated and Singh was allegedly chased by the group as he tried to return to his home.

“They chased him to the third floor, overpowered him in the corridor and rained blows on him before fleeing,” Sharma said.

What CCTV shows Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also shared CCTV footage from the building on X while calling for a thorough investigation into Singh’s death. The footage shows eight men coming down the staircase, presumably after the alleged assault.

“With evidence now emerging in connection with the incident, I urge the Delhi Police to take swift and appropriate action, thoroughly investigate the matter, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest,” Singh said.