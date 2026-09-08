Chongtham Vikram Singh murder: CCTV captures accused, calls for swift action grow, Rahul questions MHA

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition raised concerns over safety of northeasterns in Delhi and on X on Tuesday, “A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country's capital. After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today - are we safe here?”

Seven men have been arrested and a 15-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly beating to death a popular Manipuri musician - Chongtham Vikram Singh - in Delhi's Kilokari village late on Sunday, an incident which has sparked outrage and calls for swift action.

The artist was allegedly assaulted by the group of men after he objected to commotion they were creating near his house, HT earlier reported, citing police and people familiar with the incident.

Manipur chief minister Khemchand Yumnam offered his condolences over the death of Chongtham Vikram Singh, saying that his valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of the state will always be remembered with deep respect.

Chongtham Vikram Singh , a well-known guitarist from Manipur, had been working as a private music teacher in Delhi for the past 17 years. He lived with his wife, Joshna Chongtham, 50, and their 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba Chongtham, in a third-floor flat in Kilokari, which falls under Sunlight Colony police station.

CCTV captures accused An altercation reportedly broke out when 54-year-old Chongtham Vikram Singh who had gone downstairs to discard garbage at around 11:30 pm on Sunday - objected to the behaviour of the group of eight people outside his rented flat in the southeast Delhi area.

When Singh went downstairs, he saw a group of workers from two nearby dhabas shouting and creating a commotion.

An altercation allegedly broke out after Chongtham objected to their behaviour. the earlier HT report quoted as saying B Ruchida Sharma, a Manipuri social activist who works with people from the Northeast in Delhi. Sharma said Chongtham then ran towards his home but the group chased him to the building.

“They chased him to the third floor, overpowered him in the corridor and rained blows on him before fleeing,” Sharma said.

A CCTV footage, which former Manipur CM N Biren Singh also shared, purportedly captured the accused heading downstairs after assaulting Chongtham Vikram Singh.